Genoa – He is one of the protagonists of Genoa, one of the best players in Serie B but remains out of the Iceland squad list. Albert Gudmundsson he will not be part of the national team that will face Bosnia and Liechtenstein for the qualifiers for the European Championship. For some time coach Arnar Vidarsson had excluded him for disciplinary reasons and the attempt at clarification was not successful.

“I called Albert and we talked. The line is, this time I’m not choosing him. It is disappointing that he is not ready for the national team on team terms. These criteria are the same for all players, whether you are 19 or 34 years old. There are many very talented players in this group of the national team. Right now we have our March task ahead, a new qualifier to conquer, and so it’s important to be focused on that task and the group we have. We will do it, me and the coaching staff, the staff and the players, all together as a team.”