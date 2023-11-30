Genoa – Press release from the North steps 48 hours before the match scheduled for Saturday at Ferraris between Genoa and Empoli. The rossoblù supporters announce that during the match the stadium will be free of banners and flags. “The North steps have been hit for the umpteenth time by harsh repression, this fury towards us forces us to take a serious position in this regard – we read in the statement from the rossoblù fans – with words and above all with deeds we want to make understand that we don’t fit in! On Saturday 2 December, at 3pm, on the occasion of Genoa-Empoli the stadium will remain bare of its colorful banners and without its numerous flags”.

Grifone’s supporters, however, reiterate that the support for the team will not fail. “However, there will be incessant support for the team which, now more than ever, needs our support – we read in the press release – we therefore ask the Genoese people to join our protest, not carrying flags, but using only their voices. AGAINST THIS SYSTEM THAT WANTS US DEAD!”.

The protest is linked to another 4 Daspo issued to some fans for a brawl that broke out last year after the match against Perugia.