Genoa – «I have always said that if we sell a player it is to improve the team. Our journey is not a journey of one year, of a market, but it is a journey of years. We will build on what we are doing now.” Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez returns to Dragusin's sale to Tottenham, which inevitably divided the fans between those who were resigned to the Romanian's departure and those who didn't like it. It is difficult to give up 30 million, which is also useful for guaranteeing balance to the club's budget. Spence has arrived in the negotiations with Tottenham and will be able to be among those called up for the first time for the away match in Salerno. There will be no Emil Bohinen, whose negotiation was defined in the last few hours: loan with obligation to buy set at 2 million in case of salvation, the Norwegian however is currently out due to a muscle problem. He arrives in Genoa today, before closing the deal the club requested and obtained a surplus of checks to have a complete picture of the situation, given that the muscle problem concerns the calf. The green light has arrived, also because yesterday the white smoke arrived for Jagiello's move to Spezia: loan operation until June.

As far as the rest of the market is concerned, the priority is the hunt for a striker. And in the last few hours the name of M'Baye Niang, who wore the Genoa shirt for six months in 2015 and is now playing for Adana Demirspor, has gained popularity: his tally so far is 8 goals in 16 matches but in In recent weeks the relationship with the club has deteriorated and so Niang has publicly announced that he wants to leave Turkey. “I want to leave. I communicated this to the managers. Those around me are working in this direction. My experience in Turkey was very positive on the pitch, I'm doing well and I'm a starter. Life is good too, but there are some late payments that have slowed me down a bit. We can accept the delay, but it lasted up to four months…”. Contacts with Torino also for Pilgrims but the road is all uphill. The same goes for Columbuswho is playing little in Monza