The port’s main container terminal deals with a service in the Mediterranean. The trade unions: “So more work for Culmv and the hiring of direct employees”

Genoa – The question is delicate, because when Psa Pra ‘ it moves, it never does it for a handful of containers. The first Italian destination terminal is in fact working to intercept the traffic of a new service in the Mediterranean Sea, without transferring movements to other ports or to other terminals in the port of Genoa.