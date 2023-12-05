Genoa – After the one in Chiavari, the Christmas Store also arrives in Savona of Genoa. The new store will open in the “Il Gabbiano” shopping center tomorrow at 9am but the inauguration will take place on Thursday at 4pm. Some first team footballers will participate in the event with whom you can take photos and request autographs.

The decision by the club to open new points of sale is part of the broader strategy to involve and retain more and more fans and supporters throughout Liguria. Furthermore, a new store will open shortly in Sestri.