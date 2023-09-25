Genoa – The Municipality of Genoa informs that from Monday 9 October the new speed camera will be active in via Polonio, positioned at number 20. A fixed garrison, which will guarantee compliance with the confirmed 50km/h limit for the entire road stretch in both directions.

“Strongly desired by residents for the safety of the area – we read in the note from the Municipality of Genoa -, the new detector will come into operation following the installation of the appropriate road signs and will replace the currently existing system”.