The operations engaged 30 workers for three consecutive evenings. In November, the ramp between the toll booth and the Sopraelevata will be replaced

Genoa – Despite the strong wind that swept the city in recent days, the other night the reorganization of the San Benigno road junction has made a step forward. Three decks of the new structure have been placed, which will simplify traffic in the area, allowing, among other things, to connect the Genova Ovest motorway exit with the Canepa waterfront.