Criticism of the initiative of the municipality of Genoa and the Ligura Region, which promoted three new flavors of ice cream to celebrate March 8th

For Women's Day the municipality of Genoa with Liguria region And Confartigianato launched the initiative to create specifically three new ice cream flavors which can already be tasted in three ice cream parlors in the Ligurian capital. The intent was precisely to celebrate the8th of March but many on social media did not appreciate the gesture. “While in France they insert the right to abortion into the Constitution, – writes a user – Genoa presents three new flavors of ice cream for International Women's Day”.

“Following the guidelines of Craftsman stylewhich involved the creation of an ice cream that associated the concept of “wonder” with the figure of the woman Viganotti ice cream shop brought the taste to life”Val d'Oro and Ibisco, from the sunny lands of the south to the peaks of the Dolomites” – we read in a note from the Ligurua Region – The ingredients are a selection of citrus fruits and an infusion of red tea and hibiscus. Capriccio ice cream shop instead proposes “Women“, a blueberry and sparkling wine sorbet with passion fruit ripple and grated lemon peel. “Primavera in rosa” is the semifreddo streaked with berry puree and decorated with sponge cake from Herbal Creamery: the characteristic pink color is given by the beetroot powder”.

“The philosophy of the initiative that we present today thanks to the mastery and creativity of the Genoese ice cream makers is clear: even a simple gesture like eating an ice cream becomes an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of March 8th”, declared the Councilor for Equal Opportunities of the Region, Simona Ferro. His counterpart in the Municipality is also on the same wavelength, Francesca Corso: “The three flavors of ice cream dedicated to International Women's Day they are a laudable initiative that turns the spotlight on gender equality and the need to build a truly inclusive and women-friendly society together. To achieve this objective, innovative and symbolic proposals are also needed, capable of reaching a very wide audience.”

Despite the good intentions, an uproar of ironic comments about the initiative was unleashed. There are those who have used the character Dry from the TV series of Zero limestone on Netflix with his catchphrase “s'annamo a pija' er gelato?” and those who preferred the sketches of Simpsons. Still others ask that at least the names of the flavors be called “equal pay, self-determination over one's own body and an end to patriarchal rape culture.”