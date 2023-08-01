Genoa – The protests of thousands of people who took to the streets in recent months to say no to the construction of the caissons of the new breakwater in Pra’ were not enough. This afternoon, in fact, during the municipal council it emerged that in Pra’ – in the area of ​​the sixth form – part of the caissons necessary for the construction of the new dam will be built and specifically the small ones.

The councilor Francesca Corso reported it to Tursi, answering, on behalf of her colleague Francesco Maresca (now absent in the courtroom) who has the delegation to the Port, during the question for immediate answer by the councilor of the Democratic Party, Rita Bruzzone . The large caissons will instead be made in Vado Ligure.