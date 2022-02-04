The Consortium issued a welcome statement: “Faced with extensive travel restrictions to combat the pandemic, we have been forced to take massive budget savings for the year 2022”

Genoa – After 17 years, the collaboration between the Genoa and NeustiftAustrian seat of the rossoblù summer retreat in Val Stubai.

The Consortium has published a welcome statement: “From 2005 onwards, Genoa CFC has organized 15 retreats in Neustift, always accompanied by numerous fans who used the opportunity to support their favorite team. (…) Faced with extensive travel restrictions to combat the pandemic, we were forced to adopt massive savings measures in the budget for the year 2022, among other things for football retreats. In recognition of the great value of our partnership for over 17 years, this decision was by no means an easy one. We ask for everyone’s understanding and hope to overcome the serious consequences of the pandemic soon so that we can regain our position as a partner for football clubs. We want to thank the many fans who have faithfully accompanied their favorite team in Val Stubai over the years. Anyone wishing to continue spending a holiday in the Stubai Valley is always welcome ”.

