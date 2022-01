The coach should manage to be on the bench for Thursday’s match in Reggio Emilia

Genoa – Negative buffer for Andriy Shevchenko who at this point should be able to be on the bench tomorrow, Thursday 6 January, in Reggio Emilia.

It will depart from London with private flight and will reach the retreating team, this is the plan for the next few hours.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS