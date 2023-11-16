Genoa – Nasal septum operation for Koni De Winter. The Genoa defender, injured during the match against Verona, was operated on in Belgium after the visits carried out by the national team doctors given that the central defender had also responded to the call of the under 21 team. The operation was a perfect success. De Winter will most likely miss the first of the two matches with the national team, scheduled for tomorrow against Scotland, but could be used with the protective mask for the following match against Spain.

There shouldn’t be any problems, therefore, for the next championship match that Genoa will play Sunday 26th against Frosinone. De Winter, among other things, could start from the first minute given that Bani is unlikely to be able to recover for the next championship match.