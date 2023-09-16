Genoa – Mini finishing this morning for the Genoa ahead of tonight’s match against the Italian champions Naples scheduled at 8.45pm at Ferraris which records the first sold-out of the season.

After training, coach Alberto Gilardino released the list of players called up. No surprise: Vogliacco and Messias they are still unavailable. Among those called up, however, they see each other again Haps and Matturro.

Given the over thirty thousand spectators expected at Ferraris this evening, the access gates to the stadium will be open as early as 5.45pm.

Below is the list of those called up:

Martinez, De Winter, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez, Sabelli, Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup, Gudmundsson, Retegui, Leali, Sommariva, Hefti, Haps, Matturro, Martin, Thorsby, Jagiello, Kutlu, Malinovskyi, Ekuban, Puscas