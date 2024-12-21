





























Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Genoa – Naples of Serie A, which is played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris at 6:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Genoa – Napoli

Classification and statistics between Genoa – Napoli

Genoa comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Milan



while Napoli played their last Serie A match against



Udinese



. He Genoa currently occupies the position number 13 of Serie A with 16 points, while their rival,

Naplesoccupies the position 1 with 38 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Genoa schedule, the Napoli schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.