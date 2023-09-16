Genoa Napoli live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

GENOA NAPLES STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 16 September 2023, at 8.45 pm Genoa and Napoli take the field at the Ferraris (Marassi) stadium in Genoa, a match valid for the fourth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Genoa Naples live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Genoa and Napoli will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Genoa Napoli kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Saturday 16 September 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Genoa Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

GENOA (4-3-2-1): Martinez; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin; Vasquez; Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman; Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson; Retegui. All. Gilardino.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lindstrom, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia.

