Genoa and Napoli drew 2-2 in the evening match scheduled for the fourth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. Napoli, 2-0 down, avoided a late knockout with goals from Raspadori and Politano. The blue team rises to 7 points while the Grifosi move to 4 in the standings.

THE MATCH

Gilardino’s team played a very good game for three quarters of the match and took the lead at the end of the first half with Bani who, in the 40th minute, following Gudmundsson’s corner, made the most of De Winter’s pinch and deflected it into the net. Shortly before, Meret did well to avoid the goal from Retegui’s shot. The Italian-Argentine striker makes up for it in the second half. In the 56th minute Strootman puts the ball back in the middle after the corner, finding the first turn from the Grifone center forward for the 2-0.

Garcia tries everything and inserts the double center forward, sending Raspadori onto the pitch alongside Osimhen. And in the 76th minute the Italian striker shortened the gap with a sudden strike from inside the area following an assist from Cajuste. Napoli believes in it, raises the pace and Genoa suffers and retreats. In the 84th minute Napoli made it 2-2: a delightful ball from Zielinski for Politano, with the winger hitting a perfect volley and beating Martinez for the Azzurri’s equaliser. Genoa tries to regain the victory at the end but Retegui just misses an inviting ball in the middle of the area.