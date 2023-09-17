Genoa – “On the evening of September 16th, around 9.30 pm while watching the match of Serie A Genoa-Napoli, of the approximately 15 inmates present in the so-called “multipurpose room” of the IPM, at least 4 of them would have been beaten to death”. The complaint comes, once again, from the Autonomous Penitentiary Police Union SAPPE, through the voice of the Regional Coordinator for Campania Federico Costigliola. “The intervention of the Penitentiary Police officers on duty was timely and, despite having to face the active resistance and threats of the litigants, they managed to block them and restore, with great difficulty, the order and security of the institution ”.

For Costigliola, who expresses appreciation to the officers who intervened, “it is unthinkable that in this historical moment in which the Nisida juvenile prison was the scene of several critical events, including several brawls and two attempted escapes, all stigmatized by the inevitable difficulties in managing foreign prisoners and those with psychiatric problems, the possibility is granted, at a time when the security of the Institute is reduced to minimum levels, to let out 15 prisoners from their cells, grouping them all together in a room which, to be reached, requires the exit of all prisoners from the detention departments and the passage of the latter, through the promenades adjacent to the detention departments, with the sole purpose of allow them to see Napoli’s Serie A championship match”.

For SAPPE, “it is unthinkable that in order to grant such a benefit, at a time when the management of detained users is particularly complicated, some detention departments should be left without a Penitentiary Police officer, just as it is unthinkable that, aware of having authorized this benefit, the chain of command has not provided for the presence of a Superintendent or an Inspector on duty, in order to provide support to the personnel on duty; this lack is found very often despite the high number of Superintendents and Inspectors present in Nisida who, apparently, would almost all be used to carry out tasks and services other than those they would be required to cover such as General Supervision”. Without appeal the complaint from the first Union of the Corps: “in order to favor the treatment of detained users, it is now preferred to also put the order and security of the institution at serious risk as well as the safety of the Penitentiary Police personnel on duty ”.

For Donato Capece, general secretary of SAPPE, “what has been happening in the IPM of Nisida for weeks and months is unacceptable! It’s time for those in charge, responsible for the safety of the Campania juvenile district and the new manager of the Juvenile justice of Naples but also the ministerial leaders of the DGMC, begin to adopt every useful initiative within their competence, aimed at safeguarding the order and safety of the juvenile institutions of Campania and at protecting the Penitentiary Police personnel who, especially in Nisida, despite the numbers say on the contrary, he almost always finds himself working with the minimum levels of safety”.