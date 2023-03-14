Overwhelmed by a scooter while crossing the street: this is how the promoter Vincenzo Spera, founder and director of DuemilaGrandiEventi, died. The accident took place yesterday evening in Genoa in Corso Magenta.

The 69-year-old, president since 2011 of the national association of producers and organizers of live music shows, Assomusica. After the impact with the vehicle that overwhelmed him, Spera was immediately rescued by the 118 doctors and taken to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital in code red.

He was a well-known figure in the world of organizing live music performances, as well as a member of the Superior Council of Entertainment of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage. He had made international artists such as Bowie and the Clash, Guccini, De Gregori and Battiato exhibit in Italy. And again, from Springsteen to Tina Turner, from Miles Davis to Joe Cocker.

He died in the early hours of this morning. “The attempts to revive the patient by the team of anesthesiologists directed by Dr. Giordano Casalini, who confirmed the death, were in vain”, is the note from the hospital. The 18-year-old motorcyclist is also in serious condition, hospitalized in the Galliera hospital in code red.

The local police of Genoa are investigating the dynamics of the accident. During the night, the agents of the accident section acquired the images of the security cameras in the area: the investigators want to establish whether the impact occurred on the pedestrian crossings.

The 18-year-old’s scooter has been seized, the young man faces a charge for vehicular homicide. The mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci remembered him like this: “Man of entertainment, music, art. A true manager who has been able to establish himself in his world by enhancing the city in which he has spent most of his life and which he has loved and supported in many ways in his various positions, including international ones. It was no coincidence that he had been appointed Ambassador of Genoa to the world. If Genoa has hosted concerts by great artists over the years, it is above all due to his tenacity, ability and dedication ”.