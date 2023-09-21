Genoa – They had promised that they would return to that land where they left their hearts as soon as possible. And so it was: four months after the evacuation from Khartoum, the collaborators of Music for Peace, Genoese non-profit organization, they left for the Sudan.

Four volunteers, three Italians and one Sudanese, who this evening from Rome Fiumicino airport will reach Port Sudan, a city overlooking the Red Sea, opposite Saudi Arabia: “We return with the spirit and the will to continue to help with the mission we have been carrying out for five years now”, comments Stefano Rebora, president of Music for Peace. Together with the volunteers of the non-profit organization they will arrive tomorrow, by sea, too containers carrying 100 tons of goods – non-perishable foods, medicines and medical equipment collected during the various events organized by the Genoese NGO at its headquarters in via Balleydier – to be donated to the civilian population afflicted by internal conflicts and extreme poverty.

It was last April 25th when the Genoese aid workers returned to Italy after having been evacuated, together with other compatriots, from the Sudanese capital torn apart by clashes between the army and paramilitaries, experiencing days of fear and apprehension. “It was so sad to leave and so happy to resume our work with local non-governmental organisations. Leaving was like abandoning your home in a hurry and interrupting a job that we are now starting again. Our goal is to get to Khartoum but it is a situation in progresswe’ll see”, concludes Rebora.