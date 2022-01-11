Two other Grifone players are also added to Mr. Shvechenko, who was weakly positive before the match against Spezia

Genoa – Tile at Genoa on the eve of the first knockout round of the Italian Cup and a few days before Monday’s postponement with Fiorentina. Andrea Cambiaso suffered an injury to the rectus femoris and will have to stay still for about a month. Problems on the left therefore for Genoa who already have to deal with Criscito not at his best, recently recovered from the covid and recovering from a calf problem and with the disqualification in the championship of Vasquez who will miss the trip to Florence.

Meanwhile, the positive players at Covid at home-Genoa rise to 4. The rossoblù club in fact announced that “yesterday two players of the First Team tested positive for Sars-Cov2 by molecular test. The two players were placed in home isolation and the competent health authorities were promptly informed”.

Now the positive players in Genoa are 4. The only one whose name has been communicated, in recent weeks, is the young defender Laurens Serpe, 20 years old. And the coach was also weakly positive, Andriy Shevchenko, before Sunday’s match against Spezia. After contracting Covid during the Christmas break, the Ukrainian coach had negativized the Reggio Emilia match against Sassuolo in time but then he was positive again.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS