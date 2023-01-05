Genoa, a security guard kills his partner and then turns the weapon towards himself and shoots himself

TO Genoain the Pontedecimo district a 32-year-old vigilante killed his partner and then committed suicideusing the same weapon. The 118 doctors, the police cars and the mobile team, which investigates the case, intervened on the spot.

L’man used the supplied weapon and the two bodies were found in the house where the couple lived together. TO raised the alarm was the sister of the security guard that she hadn’t heard from her brother since the night before. He went to his sister-in-law’s house and found the two bodies. According to the first information gathered by the investigators, i two engaged couples often had fights and quarrels and it seems that they were about to break up. However, it does not appear at the moment that there were precedents for complaints or reports. The murder suicide could have occurred between the night of Tuesday (January 3) and Wednesday (January 4), the hypothesis is being examined by the mobile investigators.

The victim was called Giulia Donato, was 23 years old, while the comrade who killed her was called Andrea Incorvaia, 32 years old. The woman was found in her bed and she was allegedly killed in her sleep. The boyfriend was found in the same room with the service pistol in hand.

Giulia Donato had posted a photo before she died

The victim Giulia Donato around 5 am on Wednesday (January 4), he had posted a photo in memory of the missing daughter prematurely two years earlier. What was the motive that triggered the murder suicide remains to be clarified, at the moment the mobile police team is looking for clues and is collecting testimonies.

Among the first elements of the investigation that emerged from the investigations was the relationship between the two, which had been in conflict for some time, perhaps already concluded or on the verge of ending. No previous reports of violence or reports made to the police by the girl have emerged in these hours.

