Genoa – Genoa and Msc, the combination continues. The shipping company will still be the second jersey sponsor, the second jersey sponsor of the rossoblu club.

“While congratulating the club and fans on the return to Serie A, we are particularly proud to renew this partnership with Genoa CFC, the oldest football club in Italy and one of the best known internationally for its glorious tradition. The aim is to strengthen both the high-level positioning of MSC Cruises in the sports world and the close relationship cultivated by the company with the territories and the cities in which it operates. The sponsorship of Genoa contributes, in particular, to further consolidate the strong relationship between MSC Cruises and the city of Genoa, the capital of Italian and Mediterranean shipping, which has always been the main port of our Company at an international level”, declared Leonardo Massa , managing director of MSC Cruises