Genoa – Another busy day at work for mister Gilardino’s men who at Signorini concentrated especially on tactical work. After the well-deserved holidays, the coach wants to take advantage of the break in the Serie B championship to improve some tactical aspects and thus have more solutions. The coach’s idea is to start from a 4-3-2-1 to then have more offensive solutions, with the two attacking midfielders who can play closer or wider depending on the needs. A lot of work also on dead balls which can be an extra weapon to unlock the most complicated games.

Furthermore, these days will also serve to put petrol in the legs, especially to newcomers Matturro and Criscito. The Uruguayan will inevitably need some time to find the right confidence in European football while Criscito is forging ahead to be ready at least for the first match of the second round scheduled for Monday 16th at the Ferraris against Venice.

Today the team will have a double session while tomorrow the rossoblù coach has foreseen a break. The players will then return to training on Sunday to prepare for the Coppa Italia match against Roma scheduled for Thursday 12 at 9pm at the Olimpico.