Bari – At the triple whistle the melody that accompanied the rossoblù players under the segment occupied by the 344 Genoa fans who reached Bari in Santo Stefano was the one that started from Gila’s violin.

With the victory over the Apulians, the former world champion coach earned confirmation on the Rossoblù bench on the pitch: 10 points in 4 games, only one goal conceded and third place alone, less than 3 from direct promotion. Even against Bari we saw a chameleonic Genoa, able to change strategy according to needs. Not only the ability to read the game, but also a lot of courage on the part of the coach who left Coda on the bench for the whole game and made his debut the very young Boci in one of the most delicate moments of the season.

Gilardino had been clear on the eve of the match against Bari: he wanted a flexible team, capable of changing formation several times. And so the rossoblù coach surprised everyone, fielding a different Genoa than the one seen from the first minute with Frosinone. The biggest news concerns the attack, with Coda starting from the bench and Puscas the only centre-forward supported by Aramu and Gudmundsson. A choice that immediately proved to be the right one, given that the rossoblù striker took just two minutes to unblock the match. Even the 4-3-2-1 with which the Griffin took the field from the start is the one seen in the second half in the last match won at the Ferraris.

For once, the rossoblù managed to strike at the first opportunity: a flash after just 120 seconds that froze a San Nicola with 48,877 thousand people in the stands. The Gudmundsson-Aramu-Puscas trio works wonders. Quick restart, Bari didn’t put up very well on the field, and the attacker from close range proved to be a thoroughbred striker. After the advantage, another unprecedented situation for the Griffon who for the first time has an entire game in which he can wait for the opponent to hit him with counterattacks. Bari’s reaction is there, the Apulians push, they put the rossoblù under pressure who, however, have shown that they know how to suffer since Gila has been on the bench. In the 21st minute the hosts were close to equalizing but Dragusin’s closing is worth almost as much as a goal.

As the minutes go by, Bari’s forcing decreases, Genoa refuses and tries to be seen again around Caprile.

Then, from a wrong disengagement by Sabelli, the counterattack led to the draw for the Apulians: Benedetti’s cross from Genoa’s right and Cheddira at the far post anticipated Sabelli and overtook Martinez.

Mister Gilardino in Bari

With the score tied, the match becomes more even. Gilardino’s team tries to show itself, they also have a couple of chances, with Sabelli and with Gudmundsson, but she never manages to be dangerous.

Something that Bari succeeds in injury time when they devour the 2-1 with Benedetti.

In the second half the rhythms are slower, the teams don’t give up playing but have a more cautious attitude. In the 14th minute, however, another flash of the day arrives: this time it’s Gudmundsson’s. The cure on dead balls works, as the second consecutive goal arrives. The Bari defense does not release a free-kick kicked by Aramu well and the Icelandic elf is the quickest of all to slingshot on the rebound. As on the occasion of the first rossoblù goal, the validation of the goal comes only after the thrill of the Var.

Bari immediately tries to find an equal but, despite some difficulties, the rossoblù dam in front of Martinez holds. In the last twenty minutes Mignani played it all with the insertions of Salcedo and Ceter, changes to which the Gila responded with a triple substitution: out Jagiello, Sabelli and Aramu, in Sturaro, Vogliacco and Boci. In the last minutes, Genoa tries to manage, suffers the forcing of Bari and a super save by Martinez in the 48th minute gives the rossoblù fans a victory that smacks of certainty: the Griffin is back and found his leader on the bench.