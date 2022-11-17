Genoa – The world of amateur football in Genoa, but also in Liguria, mourns the untimely death of the president of San Desiderio Silvio Frangioni, deceased at the age of 41.

He had been at the helm of San Desiderio for over two decades and for the first time he had brought in Promotion, after taking him in the Second Category.

The president of San Desiderio Silvio Frangioni (photo Sportmedia)

All the players, coaches and executives who had the good fortune to work with him at SanDe remained tied in football, but not only, to his figure and his way of acting as president. The Gialloblù club was a big family and Silvio Frangioni was its point of reference, who he was able with his smile and his sympathy to play down any negative result.