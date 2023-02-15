Genoa – Genoa’s preparation continues in view of Sunday’s away game in Modena. After yesterday afternoon’s huge crowds, the team met in Pegli this morning. In view of the next matches, Alberto Gilardino is concentrating above all on the team’s athletic strength. There will be battles, as the fans said yesterday in Pegli, for this reason the team will have to be ready. This morning the rossoblù therefore concentrated above all on athletic exercises: high-intensity bulls and a match in mid-field.

As for the infirmary, in view of Modena there shouldn’t be big news. Most likely, Criscito will be available again for the match against Spal while Vogliacco will try to grit his teeth until the end but at the moment he remains in strong doubts for Sunday’s match. After yesterday’s leave, Gudmundsson returned and trained regularly with the group. From tomorrow, Gilardino will start focusing on the tactical aspects. Based also on the players he manages to recover, he will decide whether to re-propose the back four or, alternatively, return to the 3-4-2-1 formation.

Meanwhile, Mariani will direct the match against Modena; Marini will be at the Var.