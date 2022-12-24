Genoa – From 47 people seated at the table on 25 December 1982 to five thousand in Genoa (80 thousand in Italy and 250 thousand worldwide) this Christmas. It is the result of the work of Sant’Egidio who has always dedicated attention and passion to the Christmas lunch which turns 40 this year. For the occasion in Genoa, the basilica of the Santissima Annunziata del Vastato will be celebrating, together with twenty other places throughout the city, for the homeless, the elderly, refugees, including some Ukrainians, mostly women with children, who have abandoned their country and were welcomed by the community.

They are the poor, friends of Sant’Egidio throughout the year. It will be served at the table, with compostable equipment and cutlery, the traditional festive menu (lasagna, roast, lentils, Christmas sweets) and everyone will receive a personalized gift, as happens in every family. Archbishop Marco Tasca will also speak at lunch at the Annunziata.