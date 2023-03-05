Genoa – Genoa on the pitch tomorrow evening, Monday 6 March, against Cosenza, Alberto Gilardino recovers Strootman, Bani and Hefti. “Everyone is fine, recovered and available. We are ready for a match of great intensity, it will take patience and strength to be able to win with Cosenza. A team revitalized by the victory over Reggina, which put teams like Parma and SudTirol in difficulty. We will have to be good at putting the race on our side, thanks to the performance. We want to have a vigorous match in front of our fans,” said Gilardino.

Ekuban could be among the squad. “I’ll evaluate in the next few hours but he’s already training with the team,” added the coach.