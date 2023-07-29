Genoa – The first half of the friendly match at Marassi between Genoa and Monaco ended with the Griffin ahead thanks to goal scored from a penalty by Gudmundsson at 17′. Penalty procured by Hefti, landed after a percussion in the area. Large audience, over 12 thousand spectators present.
After the break Mateo Retegui made his debut, the centre-forward just arrived from Argentina, who replaced Puscas.
Tonight’s match is the season debut at the Ferraris stadium for Genoa, who face Monaco, the Ligue 1 team who finished sixth in the last championship, in a friendly. 22,000 subscriptions reached, with the campaign open until next August 11th.
Gilardino started with a 3-5-2: Martinez in goal, defense with Biraschi, Bani and Dragusin; in midfield Hefti, Frendrup, Melegoni, Strootman, Martin; Gudmundsson, Puscas. On the bench: Leali, Calvani, Sommariva, Sabelli, Coda Aramu, Vogliacco, Retegui, Vasquez, Jagiello, Yeboah, Ilsanker, Yalcin. All. Gilardino
Monk with (3-4-1-2) Majecki; Vanderson, Disasi, Valme, Jacobs; Camara, Lemarchal, Magassa; Ben Seghir; Volaland, Boadu. On the bench: Lienard, Efechele, Babai, Coulibaly, Bery. All. Hutter
Minute of silence and bouquet of flowers placed under the North by Captain Bani to remember Nora, the little missing fan in recent days after a long illness.
