Genoa – The first half of the friendly match at Marassi between Genoa and Monaco ended with the Griffin ahead thanks to goal scored from a penalty by Gudmundsson at 17′. Penalty procured by Hefti, landed after a percussion in the area. Large audience, over 12 thousand spectators present.

After the break Mateo Retegui made his debut, the centre-forward just arrived from Argentina, who replaced Puscas.

The fans in Marassi before the match

Tonight’s match is the season debut at the Ferraris stadium for Genoa, who face Monaco, the Ligue 1 team who finished sixth in the last championship, in a friendly. 22,000 subscriptions reached, with the campaign open until next August 11th.

Gilardino started with a 3-5-2: Martinez in goal, defense with Biraschi, Bani and Dragusin; in midfield Hefti, Frendrup, Melegoni, Strootman, Martin; Gudmundsson, Puscas. On the bench: Leali, Calvani, Sommariva, Sabelli, Coda Aramu, Vogliacco, Retegui, Vasquez, Jagiello, Yeboah, Ilsanker, Yalcin. All. Gilardino

Monk with (3-4-1-2) Majecki; Vanderson, Disasi, Valme, Jacobs; Camara, Lemarchal, Magassa; Ben Seghir; Volaland, Boadu. On the bench: Lienard, Efechele, Babai, Coulibaly, Bery. All. Hutter

Minute of silence and bouquet of flowers placed under the North by Captain Bani to remember Nora, the little missing fan in recent days after a long illness.