Genoa – Out Biraschi and Ekuban due to injury. Yeboah, Yalcin and Ilsanker remain at home for technical choice. There are 21 Genoa players called up by mister Alberto Gilardino for the first official match of the season scheduled tonight at 9 pm at the Ferraris against Modena in the Italian Cup.

The injured Ekuban, Biraschi, Matturro and Pajac remain out of the list while Yalcin, Yeboah and Ilsanker have been excluded due to a technical choice.

Below is the list of 21 players called up: Aramu, Badelj, Bani, Coda, Retegui, Thorsby, Dragusin, Frendrup, Gudmundsson, Hefti, Jagiello, Leali, Martin, Martinez, Melegoni, Puscas, Sabelli, Sommariva, Strootman, Vogliacco, Vasquez.