Genoa wins against Modena in the 32nd round of the Italian Cup. And for the rossoblù this victory was born under the sign of the Italian-Argentine Mateo Retegui. The blue center forward scores a brace. Vasquez and Gudmundsson also score for Genoa. Manconi, Tremolada and Gargiulo scored for Modena.

Frosinone wins 1-0 against Pisa, Udinese 4-1 against Catanzaro and Bologna 2-0 against Cesena.