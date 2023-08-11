Genoa – Genoa’s first official match ends 4-3. Alberto Gilardino’s team beat Modena at the end of a match full of emotions. After Retegui’s debut goal scored after just 32 seconds, the Griffin went 1-2 down before the comeback which saw the elf as protagonist, in addition to the usual Retegui Gudmundsson. With the Italian Cup archived, Genoa immediately dives into the championship with the first match scheduled, again at the Ferraris, in a week’s time against Fiorentina.

The team on the field

Focus on continuity Alberto Gilardino in the first commitment official of the season. Against Modena at the Ferraris, a match valid for the 32nd finals of the Italian Cup, the rossoblù coach relies on his 3-5-2, with Leali preferred to Martinez between the posts and the more than tested defensive trio made up of Bani, Vogliacco and Dragusin. Official debut for three new rossoblù signings. Martin will play on the left wing while Thorsby will compose the halfback together with Badelj and Frendrup. Debut in the official competition also for Retegui who will team up with the elf Gudmundsson. For Bianco’s Modena, 4-3-1-2 with Tremolada in playmaker version behind Bonfanti and Falcinelli. Palumbo is in midfield.

The official formations:

Genoa (3-5-2): Loyal; Bani, Vogliacco, Dragusin; Hefti, Frendrup, Badelj, Thorsby, Martin; Gudmundsson, Retegui

Modena (4-3-1-2): Gagno; Silvestri, Zaro, Pergreffi, Cotali; Duke, Gerli, Palumbo; Tremolada; Manconi, Bonfanti

The match report

Not even a minute of the game and the Italian-Argentinian Mateo Retegui’s desire to score materialized in the net. In the first minute, it’s already “Rete-gui goal”. In the tenth Thorsby doubles in front of Gagno’s goal but the goal is disallowed for out of play from Var.

In the 22nd minute, Mexican Vasquez tries but doesn’t score.

In the 29th minute Manconi scores the equalizer: in this case the Var confirms the goodness of the game with a shot from Tremolada. And the attacking midfielder doubles Modena’s advantage in the 40th minute”. But in the added time of the first half Vasquez comeback with the second goal for the rossoblùs.

Upon resumption of second halfthe teams return to the field with the same formation, no changes.

Winning diagonal for Gudmundsson, from midfield, in the 51st minute: Genoa takes the lead again. Retegui’s brace arrives in the 57th minute, a quarter of an hour after the restart.

In the 69th minute Dragusin gets close to the goal, but doesn’t put it in. And Mario Gargiulo reopened the game in the 77th minute by scoring the third goal for Modena.