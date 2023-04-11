Como – Genoa’s streak of consecutive victories stops in Como, four. The rossoblùs lead by two goals with Strootman and Coda are recovered in the last half hour by goals from Cutrone and Mancuso and they leave Sinigaglia with a 2-2 draw. A result that keeps the Griffin in second place but sees Bari approaching and winning in full recovery in Bolzano against a Sudtirol in ten. Frosinone also leaves, defeating Ascoli allo Stirpe.

For Genoa a real missed opportunity considering that until Coda’s 2-0 goal he had the race in hand. The first half was slow paced and the Rossoblù took the lead in the 23rd minute with Strootman good at stealing the ball from Da Cunha and beating the home goalkeeper. No reaction from Como and teams at rest at 0-1.

Upon returning from the changing rooms, Coda hit the post first in the 8th minute then four minutes later doubled from Gudmundsson’s cross fouled by a defender. Longo changes everything in Como while Genoa also struggles physically and suffers the comeback of the Larians. Prima Cutrone wins a penalty, denied by the Var for offside. Then a minute later Cutrone himself shortens on an assist from Cerri. The inertia of the match thus passed to the feet of the home team who collected chances, including a save by Strootman on the line following a header by Cerri and a shot by Ioannou wide after a save by Martinez on Cutrone.

For Genoa it is an alarm bell that the rossoblù didn’t catch and in the 89th minute Mancuso equalized after a corner. Gilardino’s team must therefore be satisfied with the point which means 60 points in the standings behind Frosinone at 66 and ahead of Bari, expected on the last day at Ferraris, at 56 points.

Genoa, Gilardino: “Bitterness for not having won”

In Como it ends 2-2, with Genoa reassembled in the final by the Larians. Alberto Gilardino does not hide his bitterness for not having brought home the victory, after going up 2-0 thanks to goals from Strootman and Coda. “We have to think about ourselves, it’s normal that there’s regret for not bringing home three points. We didn’t bring home the three points, but we mustn’t make drama or victimization and think one race at a time. It’s a long and difficult and it will be in all the matches from now to the last one at home against Bari. With the three points we could have extended, there is clearly this regret, but we must continue to work with confidence trying to improve, with great awareness of the team”. “Certainly at 2-0 maybe we could and should have managed some types of situations better. In the last twenty minutes Como with these long and wide balls attacking depth, charging us with free kicks and corners, put us in difficulty. We need to improve on this aspect and improve during the week to better prepare ourselves for the next one”.

Massimo Coda has reached 10 league goals: “It’s a shame, we channeled the game in the right way by going ahead twice – began the Grifone’s number 9 -. We had some warnings with the penalty kick and with the goal disallowed for offside, that’s how it went. We put our heads back, looking ahead. Como have a battery of top-level strikers who always manage to create something dangerous. Usually we are impenetrable, today was not the case. An equal away from home, in Como, can be fine. The injury limited me; We want to get to Serie A as soon as possible.”