Genoa – First the goal by Djuric in Turin. Then the knee injury of Henry. The Griffin market isn’t very lucky at the moment: there were two general agreements with Verona for as many forwards but both fell through.

The first for the former Salernitana dates back to last December: he was the first on the starting list, Genoa would have taken him on the fly. And he instead entered the field in Turin and scored, thus forcing Hellas to review their plans. Yesterday Henry entered the field in the last minutes of the match against Leccea useless remnant of the match which however cost him a serious knee injury.

And Genoa, which had an agreement in principle with Marroccu and Sogliano, must now restart their search for a striker. Among the profiles evaluated, in addition to the Seck grenade, there is also Denis Dragus, 23 years old, ex Crotone and now at Standard Liège. Galaxy club 777 to which Buksa could go in exchange.