Genoa – Diego Milito, former center forward of Genoa, told Dazn about his relationship with the Grifone. “The launch of the contract was an incredible scene, who knows what would have happened if I hadn’t gone to Genoa. Those weeks were very tough because I almost had an agreement with an English team, Tottenham, which I like for Ardiles and Julio Ricardo Villa. Yet, I don’t know why, I wasn’t totally happy and satisfied. One day before the transfer window closed he called me Preziosi and asked me: would you like to return to Genoa? There, according to my wife, my face transformed. I felt that I had to return to Genoa to finish a journey. I have always made choices with my heart, we did all the negotiations quickly and I told the president of Zaragoza that I only wanted to return to Grifone. In the end, luckily, they agreed and filed at the last second. I always say that when you make decisions with your heart, everything goes well”, said the Argentinian. He then added: “I am grateful to Genoa because they gave me the opportunity not only to arrive in Italy, getting to know this country and Italian football, but also to be pampered and appreciated like a family. I will always be grateful to that city, the connection continues. And being a stone’s throw from the sea is beautiful.”