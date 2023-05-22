Genoa – “Now I expect a Genoa that grows in Serie A. And that returns to play the cups, as in our beautiful years». Diego Milito has won everything a footballer can win, he just missed the World Cup with Argentina. In his career he wore the Racing, Real Zaragoza, Genoa and Inter shirts. With the Nerazzurri he won the Champions League and Scudetti but that period in the rossoblù paved the way for him to conquer Europe. And one of the achievements that the Prince always asks for is that of the Griffin.

Did you see the promotion party? What impression did it make on you?

«These are sensations that I know well, because I experienced them right there in Genoa. I followed the team throughout the year, I know how tough Serie B is, I remember it well. It was important to go back immediately, it’s never easy to restart when you’ve just relegated. Returning to Serie A is essential, I’m delighted that Genoa have succeeded. And the first time around.”

Have you heard from anyone from Genoa these days?

«I have an excellent relationship with President Zangrillo, I sent a message to Criscito and to prof. Pilati to compliment me on the feat they have accomplished».

The one with Bari was the last game in Criscito’s career, he closed by bringing Genoa back to Serie A.

«I met Mimmo many years ago, I played with him, I saw him grow as a man and as a footballer. I know how much you love Genoa, it’s the best thing that could have happened to them. Closing in his stadium, greeting his fans in this way, with the goal right in the last ball touched in his entire career: it’s something that doesn’t happen often».

In the autumn he came to Ferraris and watched the match alongside Gilardino. But that he was still the coach of the Primavera: did he expect him to be the coach of the promotion?

«I was sitting next to Gila and we talked a lot about football. I have to admit, he impressed me. He is very interested in everything related to tactics, technique and football in general, he had told me about his desire to go to Argentina to learn about training methodologies and to see some sessions of local teams. He has a great desire to learn, he jumped at the opportunity that was given to him. And he has reached a milestone that rightfully places him in the history of Genoa ».

Champions and league titles with Inter, a career that began and ended with Racing. What does the Griffin represent for you?

«I have wonderful memories, a special team for me and my family. It’s in my heart because I was welcomed there and I lived some very good years. It’s the team that allowed me to go and play in Europe starting from Argentina, it’s the club that made me known at a high level».

What is your best memory?

“I have a lot. The first is promotion to Serie A after so many years, then cancelled. I left but I felt that sooner or later I would return. I had to close a circle and in fact three years later I returned to Genoa. For a beautiful year, with qualification for the Europa League. And above all the two derbies won, with four goals scored and many fans who remind me of them».

Who has impressed you among the current players?

«I think this promotion was above all a team result. I saw it compact, cohesive, strong. And thanks to the guys with more experience, like Mimmo, Badelj, Strootman, Sturaro. In addition to a few very interesting young people».

Will he return to Ferraris?

«I hope soon, of course in Serie A».

Genoa promoted, Argentina world champions and Inter back in the Champions League final: is it the perfect year?

«Two results have already arrived and I’m already very happy like this, I hope Inter win the Champions League to make it an excellent season».