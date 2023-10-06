From the yellow wall of Dortmund to the red and blue wall of Marassi. Milan returns from Germany and seeks confirmation in the championship to spend the two-week break at the top of the table. However, in front of them there will be a confident Genoa who have scored seven of their 10 goals at home, but who have not beaten the Rossoneri at the Ferraris since 2016. According to the operators it is likely that we will see at least one goal from Milan and for this reason Goldbet has chosen a market favorable to the Rossoneri on which to propose an increased share: for the away team’s goal in Genoa-Milan the price reaches up to 6.00, compared to the normal evaluation of 1.18.

WHAT IS AN INCREASED FEE — Comparing the odds on an event, it can often happen that you come across an odds that are significantly higher than the average on a particular market. We are faced with an “increased quota”, i.e. a type of betting bonus that operators create to attract new users to their platform. In this case, if you don’t already have a Goldbet account, you can open one and thus secure a higher share for the “Away team goals” market in the match between Genoa and Milan. Usually, a minimum deposit is required from the user; while the maximum bet is defined by the bookmaker. It is always advisable to read the conditions and terms associated with the offer on the operator’s website. See also Bayern brakes: against the black beast Gladbach ends 1-1

GENOA-MILAN, ODD: GOAL COMPARISON FOR THE GUEST TEAM — Milan have won nine of the last 10 matches played in Serie A and have always scored at least one goal in all seven matches of this championship. The Rossoneri have won four victories and a draw in the last five matches played at Marassi against Genoa, winning the last overall match 0-3. Genoa have conceded seven goals out of 11 in total at home, where they have always conceded at least one goal in this championship. This is why the Away Team Goal is considered a probable option for all operators: it is on the board at 1.18 on Better, 1.19 on Sisal and 1.22 on bet365.

