Genoa – The groups from the North Staircase are organizing a choreography for tomorrow evening’s match at Ferraris against Milan. “We invite all Genoans to enter the stadium well in advance: another choreography awaits us, it will be another battle to face on the field. As in previous times, we ask you not to move the cards that you will find in your place and to follow the directions of the boys with the megaphones”.

A full house is expected, with over 33 thousand fans present: there are 27,777 season ticket holders.