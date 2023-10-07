Genoa – Already without Retegui, in the pits due to a knee problem, Alberto Gilardino is also forced to give up Messias. The Brazilian felt a quadriceps problem this morning and the medical staff decided to keep him rested as a precaution: Sabelli will play in his wide right place in the 4-4-1. Only Gudmundsson forward supported by Malinovskyi. In defense, De Winter will be on the right to deal with Leo, a choice similar to the one made when the rossoblù played against Napoli: it was the Belgian who contained Kvara’s outbursts together with Sabelli.

It causes a lot of turnoverinstead, Stefano Pioli who, however, does not give up his 4-3-3. In defense, Florenzi makes Calabria take a breather. In attack, Leao and Giroud start from the bench. The center forward will be Jovic, with Okafor and Chukwueze completing the trident.

The official lineups

Genoa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez; Sabelli, Thorsby, Frendrup, Haps; Malinovskyi; Gudmundsson. Coach: Alberto Gilardino

Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Jovic, Okafor. Coach: Stefano Pioli