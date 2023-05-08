Heavy hardships ahead on weekends 13-14 and 20-21 May on the Genoa-Milan line. Due to extraordinary maintenance work on the bridge over the river Po, railway traffic will be interrupted between the stations of Pavia and Bressana.

The regional trains between Milan and Genoa/Liguria will be replaced by buses on the Milan-Voghera section (Rfi’s note here), While some regional and Intercity connections will travel the route via Piacenza.

Trenitalia has not yet prepared a list of trains affected by the changes: the only possibility is to consult the official timetable on the site or directly in the stations. Anyone who has already bought a ticket in the last 10 days, let it know from Trenitaliahas already been informed of the inconvenience.