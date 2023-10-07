Milan wins 1-0 on Genoa’s pitch in the match valid for the eighth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Rossoneri prevailed with Pulisic’s goal and took advantage of the opportunity to conquer the solitary top of the table: with 21 points they lead Inter, now second on 19 after the 2-2 home draw with Bologna. Genoa remains at 8 points.

The match

Milan tries to control operations right from the start. Genoa, without Retegui at the center of the attack, must find other solutions. The match doesn’t offer much in the first quarter of an hour, in which the two teams concede little or nothing to their opponent. The first flash came in the 17th minute: Reijnders looked for the target from the edge of the area, shot blocked. For the rest, little or nothing happens. Genoa tries but doesn’t sting.

Milan can’t find any openings: for the goalkeepers, there is little work until half-time. The script doesn’t change in the second half and we have to wait until the 65th minute for a jolt. Header from Leao, Martinez is careful and deflects. At the other end, Maignan was called into action in the 76th minute. Dragusin shoots, Reijnders deflects and forces his goalkeeper into a complicated deflection. When the 0-0 seems sealed, here’s the goal. Musah sinks and serves Pulisic, the American controls with his chest – the VAR says there is no hand touch – and places the surgical left foot: ball in the net, 0-1. The ending is nothing short of special. In the last of the 8 minutes of injury time, Maignan was the protagonist of a foul on Ekuban on the edge of the area: the intervention of the Milan goalkeeper led to a red card, but the Rossoneri ran out of substitutions. Giroud goes to goal: Gudmundsson’s free kick, Tomori’s deflection and the crossbar. The center forward-goalkeeper also performs a perfect save, combined with a low exit executed to perfection. There is also time for the expulsion of Genoa goalkeeper Martinez. Milan wins and is first alone.