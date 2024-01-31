Genoa – For a technical fault on the Brignole – Principe section of the Genoa Metro has been interrupted since this morning, January 31st, shortly after 6. This was communicated by the Amt signs at the bus stops on the surface while, in the underground line stops, a voice message explains to the waiting users that the service is limited to the stretch between Principe and Brin stations. There were several inconveniences for commuters who missed connections with trains departing from the city's railway yards.