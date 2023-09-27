Genoa – Four interventions for a total amount of 362 million euros have been allocated by decree of the Ministers of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, to implement local bus and tram connections. a note from the MIT reports this, underlining that this is a first tranche relating to the resources, totaling 931 million euros, desired by Minister Salvini in the 2023 budget law for investments in rapid mass transport in Italian cities.

The following were assigned: 221.7 million to the municipality of Turin for the extension of tram line 12 to the Allianz Stadium and the recovery of the Turin-Ceres railway trench; 65.9 million to the Municipality of Milan, for fire-fighting adaptation interventions on the M1, M2 and M3 metro lines; 74.5 million to the Municipality of Genoa for the extension of the metro to Rivarolo and the completion of the Martinez/Terralba station. Thus, the financing of all the interventions included in the ranking drawn up by the MIT offices in relation to the 2019 public notice is completed.