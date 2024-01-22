Genoa – The rossoblù infirmary will still remain full for a while so, even against Lecce, it will be an emergency for Gilardino. Only Matturro, who was knocked out in Salerno due to the flu, is certain of his return – in addition to De Winter who served his suspension. Instead, they hope to recover Sabelli, who remained in the pits due to a right adductor strain, and Bohinen, struggling with a calf problem. Messias' situation is more complicated and he will be out for about a month due to a traumatic injury to his right adductor. Thirty days out also for Haps who suffered a sprain in his left knee with damage to the medial collateral while Martin could return in a couple of weeks, sidelined due to injury to a hip muscle (obturator).

Help for Gila, therefore, will have to come from the market. The club is working on a striker and a defender. As regards the attack, the names in question are always Niang, Musa, Pellegri and Colombo while for the defense the dialogue with Napoli for Ostigard could start again today. The alternative is Benamar from Volendam.