Genoa – «An important point in our journey, achieved with a lot of work and faith! Go Griffin! Thank God for everything! Junior Messias celebrates the draw achieved against Juventus but makes no mention of the muscle problem suffered towards the end of the match. Tests to understand the true extent of the injury are scheduled for tomorrow. «He left due to a problem, we will evaluate it in the next few days», declared Gilardino himself. The Brazilian did not hide his concern in the locker room, also because he is recovering from two muscle injuries which have prevented him from playing continuously since last summer.

The risk is that of a stop of at least a couple of weeks, at the moment the chances of seeing him on the pitch in Reggio Emilia are close to zero. At home, the rossoblù hopes for a minor injury and therefore to have him available between Inter and Bologna. But given how things have gone for the Brazilian from July to today, it's difficult to be optimistic. Of course, this is another bad news for Gilardino, it comes immediately after the one that deprived him of Retegui just on the eve of the match against Juventus. The center forward is struggling with a distraction, a slight adductor injury: he wants to return and yesterday he confided that he feels ready for Sassuolo. «Mateo back on the pitch? I honestly don't know yet, I haven't made up my mind. In these two or three days we will evaluate”, is Gilardino's point of view. Which therefore does not completely exclude the possibility of having the center forward back, even if only part-time.

In the meantime the start of the transfer window is approaching and Genoa are moving with great attention. Reinforcements are needed and in any case it is necessary to deal with the limitations set out in the debt restructuring plan defined with the Revenue Agency and the Court's counterpart. They really like Fábio Silva, 21 years old, a centre-forward owned by Wolverhampton and who grew up in Porto. Wolves bought him in 2020 for around 35 million pounds (around 40 million euros). Great figures for the man who is still considered Radamel Falcao's heir: the Colombian made himself known for the first time in Europe at a high level with Porto. With Wolves, however, Fabio Silva has not yet managed to score consistently and has been sent to play on loan, first at Anderlecht and then at PSV Eindhoven. He is still without a loan in the Premier League this year and his club is considering the possibility of a new loan. Genoa stepped up, like Monza. But there are also Bundesliga clubs and in any case the costs of the operation would be particularly high, also because Fabio Silva has a salary of 4 million pounds (4.6 million euros).

Meanwhile, Tottenham's interest in Dragusin is growingwho would be ready to offer over 30 million euros.