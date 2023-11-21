Genoa – The resumption of training at home Genoa gives the coach Gilardino the recovery of Junior Messias. The Brazilian player, who stopped due to a muscle strain on the eve of the match against Milan, has been training regularly with his teammates and will be available for the Frosinone match on Sunday. Race that will see the safety absences of Bani and especially Gudmundsson who after the latest checks complained of a strained calf suffered at the end of the match against Verona before the break and will therefore miss the match against Frosinone as well as the following match against Empoli.

However, the conditions must be assessed daily Retegui who underwent a personalized session and who will try to force the last days of the week with the hope of being available, even with limited playing time, for Sunday’s match.