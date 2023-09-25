Genoa – An extra weapon for Alberto Gilardino who will be able to have at his disposal against Roma, even if not yet one hundred percent, Junior Messias, the Brazilian striker who arrived from Milan in the summer but was held back by a muscle injury. “But now I’m fine – he said during the visit with the whole team to the Boat Show -, I’ve already done two training sessions with my teammates and I think I’ll be on the bench for the next match”.

A difficult challenge awaits Grifone who will play against Roma on Thursday. “A tough match against a team of great physicality and quality. We have to play a perfect match trying to score the points we need to score – continued Messias -. We need to play a careful game, taking advantage of the opportunities when they come our way. It’s the only way to to score against these teams who defend well. It’s not easy, but we have to try to play our game.” Until now, external spectator Messias has analyzed Genoa’s start to the season in this way. “We certainly could have had a few more points, there was some carelessness in the last minutes. We have to reset to bring home the points which are important. We had a very difficult calendar, with strong teams, and we could have had a few more points.” Meanwhile, the club has announced the return of the communications company Barabino e Partners as sponsor of the football school, the pre-competitive sector with over 150 young footballers from the Under 8, Under 9, Under 10, Under 11 and Under 12 levels. A winning combination in past that is renewed after a few years of separation.