Genoa – “An important point in our journey, achieved with a lot of work and faith! Go Griffin! Thank God for everything!”. Junior Messias celebrates the draw achieved against Juventus but makes no mention of the muscle problem suffered towards the end of the match.

Exams to understand the real extent of the injury they are scheduled for the beginning of next week, probably on Monday. “He left due to a problem, we will evaluate it in the next few days” declared Gilardino himself.

The risk is that of a stop of a couple of weeks, at the moment there is a strong risk for the away match in Reggio Emilia scheduled for next Friday.