Genoa – Retegui and Messias are candidates for a return to Inter. Strootman, on the other hand, is fit and eligible for the trip to Reggio Emilia scheduled for Friday evening, with kick-off at 6.30pm. While awaiting the full return of the two attackers who arrived during the summer transfer market and have so far been used sparingly, Gilardino is confident that no nasty surprises will emerge from the latest training sessions and is preparing for the match against Sassuolo counting on Ekuban's relaunch. Among those warned of a booking, Badelj joins Frendrup and De Winter.

Sassuolo will have to deal with Defrelstruggling with a slight distraction in the soleus.