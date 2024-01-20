Genoa – Messias alarm, the Brazilian risks stopping at the best moment. Yesterday he was forced to slow down during training due to a physical problem, today during the finishing session the situation will be taken stock of the situation to understand if he will be able to recover for the away match in Salerno. One more problem for Gilardino, on the eve of one of the most complicated and delicate away matches of the season. And Haps and Martin are also in doubt, two more doubts to be resolved during the last training session. All absences which would mainly affect the left wing, where Gilardino has already tried several solutions, including Messias himself. The Brazilian has just returned after at least a couple of particularly annoying muscle injuries, he was slowly finding that continuity lost in the summer: with Torino we saw flashes of his class and the plays that allowed him to become a protagonist with Milan . Now the new slowdown, which arrived during training on the Signorini lawn: however, we will have to wait until today to understand if there can be a recovery at the last minute.

Gilardino consoles himself with the return of Thorsby and Ekuban to the group, will have Spence among their squad for the first time but their squad has been reduced by suspensions (De Winter) and transfers (Dragusin, Jagiello, Puscas and Hefti). Bohinen is the other new signing but for the moment he is not available as he arrived still dealing with the after-effects of a calf injury. In Salerno there won't even be Puscas, who has been on the fringes of the team for several weeks now and since yesterday once again a Bari player.

The targets for the January transfer window remain a defender and a striker. At the top of the list for the rearguard is Ostigard, who Genoa would like to get back and has the approval of the player, who however is currently in Arabia, involved in the Super Cup with Napoli. Dealing with the Neapolitan club is not easy but contacts are ongoing.

In attack the candidates are different: Niang has just released himself from Adana and would like to return to wearing the rossoblù shirt (Empoli has also come forward), while for Musa Benfica's request regarding the obligation to buy is considered for the moment too high. For the future in the attacking midfield, Rodri Sanchez Rodriguez, 23 years old, now at Betis, is liked.